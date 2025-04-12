Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week Shines Spotlight on Tiger Conservation

The Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week on Saturday highlighted the urgent need for tiger conservation in India, gathering prominent voices in wildlife preservation. Organized by Live4Freedom, the event featured four sessions spotlighting Rajasthan's vital contributions to wildlife protection, anti-poaching initiatives, habitat conservation, and the emerging influence of wildlife filmmaking.

MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, chairperson of the Wildlife Trust of India, was honored with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award for his extensive contributions to tiger conservation and environmental policy. Posthumous recognition was given to late ranger Kishore Kumar and forest officers Manu MJ and Aromal MA for their dedication to wildlife protection.

The event also celebrated emerging talent and organizations, with Debmalya Roy Chowdhury awarded 'Conservationist Under 40' and the Satpuda Landscape Tiger Partnership recognized as 'Emerging NGO'. Discussions on ecological sustainability and combating wildlife crime were complemented by activities like documentary screenings, student competitions, and community health initiatives.

