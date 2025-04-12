Left Menu

Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week Shines Spotlight on Tiger Conservation

The Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week emphasized India's tiger conservation efforts through discussions on habitat protection, anti-poaching, and wildlife filmmaking. Key figures and organizations were recognized for their contributions to conservation, including MK Ranjitsinh Jhala and the Wildlife Trust of India. The event also included engaging activities for the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:05 IST
Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week Shines Spotlight on Tiger Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Ranthambore International Tiger Week on Saturday highlighted the urgent need for tiger conservation in India, gathering prominent voices in wildlife preservation. Organized by Live4Freedom, the event featured four sessions spotlighting Rajasthan's vital contributions to wildlife protection, anti-poaching initiatives, habitat conservation, and the emerging influence of wildlife filmmaking.

MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, chairperson of the Wildlife Trust of India, was honored with the 'Lifetime Achievement' award for his extensive contributions to tiger conservation and environmental policy. Posthumous recognition was given to late ranger Kishore Kumar and forest officers Manu MJ and Aromal MA for their dedication to wildlife protection.

The event also celebrated emerging talent and organizations, with Debmalya Roy Chowdhury awarded 'Conservationist Under 40' and the Satpuda Landscape Tiger Partnership recognized as 'Emerging NGO'. Discussions on ecological sustainability and combating wildlife crime were complemented by activities like documentary screenings, student competitions, and community health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025