Russian Missile Hits Indian Pharma Warehouse Amidst Allegations

A Russian missile has reportedly struck a warehouse belonging to the Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. The Ukrainian embassy in India alleged that Moscow is intentionally targeting Indian businesses, destroying critical medicines intended for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Further details have not yet been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:44 IST
In a concerning development, a Russian missile is reported to have struck a warehouse of the Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, located in Ukraine. The incident has raised alarms following allegations made by the Ukrainian embassy in India.

The embassy took to social media to claim that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian enterprises, accusing Russia of intentionally destroying medicines meant for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly. These allegations come amid claims of a 'special friendship' between Russia and India.

The mission's statement has not yet been met with additional information or clarification from either Moscow or Indian authorities. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await further details.

