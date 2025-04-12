Russian Missile Hits Indian Pharma Warehouse Amidst Allegations
A Russian missile has reportedly struck a warehouse belonging to the Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. The Ukrainian embassy in India alleged that Moscow is intentionally targeting Indian businesses, destroying critical medicines intended for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Further details have not yet been disclosed.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, a Russian missile is reported to have struck a warehouse of the Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, located in Ukraine. The incident has raised alarms following allegations made by the Ukrainian embassy in India.
The embassy took to social media to claim that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian enterprises, accusing Russia of intentionally destroying medicines meant for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly. These allegations come amid claims of a 'special friendship' between Russia and India.
The mission's statement has not yet been met with additional information or clarification from either Moscow or Indian authorities. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embassy Group Launches Embark: Revolutionizing GCC Establishment in India
Mysterious Shooting: Woman's Trip to Buy Medicines Ends in Tragedy
Faster Access to Medicines: NZ to Approve Drugs in Under 30 Days via Overseas Standards
Pharma Stocks Surge as US Exempts Tariffs on Medicines
Pharma Stocks Surge as Trump Exempts Medicines from Tariffs