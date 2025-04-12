In a concerning development, a Russian missile is reported to have struck a warehouse of the Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, located in Ukraine. The incident has raised alarms following allegations made by the Ukrainian embassy in India.

The embassy took to social media to claim that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian enterprises, accusing Russia of intentionally destroying medicines meant for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly. These allegations come amid claims of a 'special friendship' between Russia and India.

The mission's statement has not yet been met with additional information or clarification from either Moscow or Indian authorities. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await further details.

