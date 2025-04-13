Joyous Greetings on Baisakhi: A Celebration of Togetherness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to citizens in India as they celebrated Baisakhi on Sunday. He highlighted the importance of unity and gratitude in his message.

Baisakhi marks a significant day as it welcomes the month of Vaisakh and celebrates the spring harvest season, especially in Punjab and Northern India.

In his message posted on X, Modi wished for the festival to bring new hope, happiness, and abundance, encouraging continued celebration of togetherness and renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)