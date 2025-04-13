Left Menu

Joyous Greetings on Baisakhi: A Celebration of Togetherness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the public on Baisakhi, a festival celebrated primarily in Punjab and Northern India. He emphasized the themes of togetherness, gratitude, and renewal, expressing hopes for joy, hope, and prosperity in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to citizens in India as they celebrated Baisakhi on Sunday. He highlighted the importance of unity and gratitude in his message.

Baisakhi marks a significant day as it welcomes the month of Vaisakh and celebrates the spring harvest season, especially in Punjab and Northern India.

In his message posted on X, Modi wished for the festival to bring new hope, happiness, and abundance, encouraging continued celebration of togetherness and renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

