Memories with Ambedkar: Centenarian's Unwavering Admiration and Service

As India prepares to commemorate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, a notable story emerges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Laxman Khotkar, aged 103, recounts his time serving the Dalit leader, an episode that has defined his life.

In 1948, Khotkar, then a gate watchman for Nizam's State Railways, seized the chance to work at Subhedari Circuit Guest House during the construction of Milind College, Ambedkar's project. Although his new position as a watchman and handyman paid less, his admiration for Ambedkar made it worthwhile.

Throughout Ambedkar's visits to the city, Khotkar tended to his daily needs, noting Ambedkar's work ethic and kindness. Memories of sharing meals and personal interactions with the revered leader are cherished experiences that continue to inspire Khotkar today.

