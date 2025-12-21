Left Menu

Varun Beverages Takes Full Control of South Africa's Twizza

Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's franchise bottler, fully acquires South Africa's Twizza for ZAR 2,095 million in cash. Twizza manufactures non-alcoholic drinks in three facilities. The acquisition will deepen BevCo's South African market presence and make Twizza a step-down subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:27 IST
  India
  • India

Varun Beverages, the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo, has announced a complete acquisition of South African beverage firm Twizza via its local subsidiary, The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited (BevCo).

Twizza specializes in manufacturing and distributing non-alcoholic beverages, operating three facilities in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg with a 100-million-case annual capacity.

The deal, valued at ZAR 2,095 million (approximately Rs 1,118.7 crore), will be settled in cash, according to a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

