Varun Beverages Takes Full Control of South Africa's Twizza

Varun Beverages, the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo, has announced a complete acquisition of South African beverage firm Twizza via its local subsidiary, The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited (BevCo).

Twizza specializes in manufacturing and distributing non-alcoholic beverages, operating three facilities in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg with a 100-million-case annual capacity.

The deal, valued at ZAR 2,095 million (approximately Rs 1,118.7 crore), will be settled in cash, according to a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

(With inputs from agencies.)