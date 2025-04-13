Left Menu

India's Stellar Journey: Charting the Cosmos Through Innovation

India's space programme, backed by visionary founders and robust support, has evolved from humble beginnings in the 1960s to a leading global position. Highlighting these strides, a new book, 'Space: The India Story', explores India's space milestones and human contributions, including those of famed astronauts Rakesh Sharma and Kalpana Chawla.

India's ascent in the global arena of space exploration is a testament to visionary leaders and unwavering political backing, asserts former Nasscom chairman Kiran Karnik. Initially modest, India's programme is now among the world's most advanced.

Karnik, reflecting on his own two-decade tenure with ISRO, celebrated India's meteoric rise at a book launch event for 'Space: The India Story', penned by science journalist Dr. Dinesh C Sharma.

The comprehensive volume traces India's space odyssey, chronicling the nation's rocketry and satellite achievements, and highlighting astronauts like Kalpana Chawla. It further emphasizes ISRO's culture of frugal innovation and some aspiring Indian astronauts training for upcoming missions.

