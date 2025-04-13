Left Menu

Innovative Cooling: Laxmibai College Uses Cow Dung for Classroom Walls

Principal Pratyush Vatsala of Laxmibai College is observed applying cow dung to classroom walls as part of a research project. The initiative, aimed at cooling rooms using indigenous methods, has stirred controversy. Further details of the research will be disclosed in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative at Delhi University's Laxmibai College, Principal Pratyush Vatsala has been seen applying cow dung on classroom walls, as captured in a recent video. This act is part of an experimental research project, reportedly undertaken by a faculty member.

Vatsala explained that the project is underway, with detailed insights to be shared in a week. According to her, the use of natural mud is harmless, and the application is being tested in porta cabins to explore novel cooling methods for classrooms.

While some have misunderstood the initiative, the project involves coating walls to create a more pleasant teaching atmosphere. The college, known for its historical significance and operational under the Delhi government, is set to revamp one of its five blocks through this indigenous method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

