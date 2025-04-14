Telangana Pays Homage to Visionary Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Left Menu

Leaders in Telangana, including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Revanth Reddy, commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping India's Constitution, they emphasized his enduring legacy of justice and equality. Tributes highlighted his dedication to the empowerment of marginalized and inspiration for inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:58 IST
Leaders across Telangana united in homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, celebrating his influential role in crafting India's Constitution. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma remarked on Ambedkar's legacy as a staunch advocate for justice and equality, especially for marginalized communities.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alongside Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and others, paid floral tributes at Tank Bund, extolling Ambedkar's commitment to empowering the downtrodden and women. He remembered Ambedkar's foresight in drafting the Constitution, serving as an inspiration for future generations.

Union Ministers and Telangana BJP chief also marked the occasion, with BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao emphasizing Ambedkar's vision in a heartfelt message. The collective sentiment underscored Ambedkar's enduring influence on the path towards a more inclusive and just society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

