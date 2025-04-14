Left Menu

Grand Reopening of Shree Machail Mata Shrine Marks Yatra Season Start

The Shree Machail Mata shrine in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, has reopened, marking the start of the annual Yatra season. The event, coinciding with Baisakhi, included religious rituals and a fair, with officials ensuring smooth arrangements for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural event, the revered Shree Machail Mata shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been reopened to pilgrims, signaling the annual Yatra season's commencement. The reopening was strategically timed for Baisakhi, symbolizing a fresh start and spiritual renewal for thousands of devotees.

The reopening ceremony included the relocation of the idol of Goddess Machail Mata from the local priest Pehalwan Singh's residence to the temple, accompanied by traditional rituals and a grand fair. Key figures such as BJP MLA Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar deputy commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan were present, highlighting the event's importance.

To ensure a seamless pilgrimage, Jammu's divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar conducted a detailed review of the necessary arrangements, encompassing security, logistics, and health facilities. The administration has strongly urged pilgrims to follow health and safety guidelines, emphasizing a coordinated effort from civil, police, and local stakeholders to facilitate a successful Yatra season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

