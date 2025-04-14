MCD Celebrates Ambedkar: A Champion of Social Justice
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, honoring him as a symbol of justice and equality. The event highlighted his contributions as a Constitution architect and social reformer, inspiring efforts in sanitation, education, health, and infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) marked the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, lauding him as a pivotal figure in social justice, equality, and human rights.
Mayor Mahesh Kumar emphasized the indispensable role of sanitation workers, praising their dedication as central to maintaining a clean and healthy Delhi. He hailed them as true heroes of society.
MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Congress leader Nazia Danish also paid tributes, commending Ambedkar as a visionary reformer whose work in law, economics, and social justice continues to inspire modern efforts across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- Delhi
- MCD
- social justice
- equality
- human rights
- sanitation
- education
- health
- infrastructure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Water Woes and Economic Unrest: Martinique's Struggle for Equality and Justice
Deepening Crisis: Tackling Human Rights Violations in India
Balochistan Crackdown: Human Rights Concerns Escalate Over BYC Detentions
Scandal Unveiled: Fuji TV's Human Rights Oversight in Sexual Assault Case
International Attention Urged on Bangladesh's Human Rights Crisis