MCD Celebrates Ambedkar: A Champion of Social Justice

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, honoring him as a symbol of justice and equality. The event highlighted his contributions as a Constitution architect and social reformer, inspiring efforts in sanitation, education, health, and infrastructure.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) marked the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, lauding him as a pivotal figure in social justice, equality, and human rights.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar emphasized the indispensable role of sanitation workers, praising their dedication as central to maintaining a clean and healthy Delhi. He hailed them as true heroes of society.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Congress leader Nazia Danish also paid tributes, commending Ambedkar as a visionary reformer whose work in law, economics, and social justice continues to inspire modern efforts across various sectors.

