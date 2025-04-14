MCD Celebrates Ambedkar: A Champion of Social Justice

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) marked the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, lauding him as a pivotal figure in social justice, equality, and human rights.

Mayor Mahesh Kumar emphasized the indispensable role of sanitation workers, praising their dedication as central to maintaining a clean and healthy Delhi. He hailed them as true heroes of society.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Congress leader Nazia Danish also paid tributes, commending Ambedkar as a visionary reformer whose work in law, economics, and social justice continues to inspire modern efforts across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)