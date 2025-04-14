Left Menu

Blue Origin's All-Female Spaceflight: A Milestone in Space Tourism

Blue Origin successfully launched an all-female celebrity crew into space, including Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, and Gayle King. This landmark flight showcases the rise of space tourism, women’s increasing involvement, and represents the 11th human spaceflight by Blue Origin. Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey were among the spectators.

Updated: 14-04-2025 19:16 IST
Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, made history on Monday by launching an all-female celebrity crew to the edge of space. The mission included his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, alongside household names like Katy Perry and Gayle King, pushing the boundaries of space tourism.

This mission marked Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight, with its New Shepard rocket taking off from West Texas. The flight provided a few minutes of weightlessness to its passengers, spotlighting a historic moment for women's participation in space travel, as highlighted by the completely female crew.

Besides Sanchez, a former TV journalist and helicopter pilot, the journey invited prominent figures including scientist Amanda Nguyen and former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, highlighting the growing inclusivity and opportunities in the realm of commercial space travel.

