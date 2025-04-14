Honoring Ambedkar: Champion of Social Justice and Constitutional Architect

On the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid homage to the monumental contributions made by Ambedkar in the pursuit of a just and inclusive society in India. Dattatreya lauded Ambedkar's tireless efforts as a crusader for social justice, emphasizing his influence as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting Ambedkar's dedication to the upliftment of marginalized communities, Dattatreya pointed out his pioneering work in securing constitutional provisions like reservations and legal safeguards against discrimination. He urged citizens to follow Ambedkar's teachings to build a truly inclusive India by the centenary of independence in 2047.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also commemorated Ambedkar's legacy, noting his contributions to national unity through the Constitution. Saini remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a developed India by 2047 aligns with Ambedkar's ideals, underscoring the collective responsibility of citizens to strive for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)