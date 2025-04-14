Left Menu

Film Mogul Accused: Allegations Shake Industry

A film production company's chairman in Mumbai is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague. The 28-year-old director alleged exploitation under the guise of meetings and was threatened with gangrape. Charges include rape and sexual harassment, but the accused remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:06 IST
Film Mogul Accused: Allegations Shake Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of a prominent film production company in Mumbai faces serious allegations of sexual assault, as filed by a female colleague. According to a Mumbai police official, the accused has allegedly exploited his co-worker under the pretense of professional engagements over several years.

The complainant, a 28-year-old director at the firm, has claimed in her report to the police that the chairman threatened her with gangrape and became hostile upon learning of her intention to marry. She had also approached the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding her ordeal.

After filing a report last month at the Amboli police station, an FIR was registered against the chairman. He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those for rape and sexual harassment, though his arrest is still pending, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025