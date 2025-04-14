Film Mogul Accused: Allegations Shake Industry

The chairman of a prominent film production company in Mumbai faces serious allegations of sexual assault, as filed by a female colleague. According to a Mumbai police official, the accused has allegedly exploited his co-worker under the pretense of professional engagements over several years.

The complainant, a 28-year-old director at the firm, has claimed in her report to the police that the chairman threatened her with gangrape and became hostile upon learning of her intention to marry. She had also approached the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding her ordeal.

After filing a report last month at the Amboli police station, an FIR was registered against the chairman. He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those for rape and sexual harassment, though his arrest is still pending, according to the police.

