Barefoot Devotion: A Vow Fulfilled in Yamunanagar
During a visit to Yamunanagar in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met long-time admirer Rampal Kashyap, who vowed 14 years ago to remain barefoot until meeting Modi as Prime Minister. Modi gifted him shoes, encouraging focus on social work instead of personal vows.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Yamunanagar, Haryana, met Rampal Kashyap, an admirer who had made a unique vow. Fourteen years ago, Kashyap decided to remain barefoot until the day he could meet Modi as Prime Minister.
In a heartwarming interaction, Modi presented Kashyap with a new pair of shoes and personally helped him wear them. Modi, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude and urged Kashyap and others to channel their devotion toward social contributions.
While in Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant, signaling a push for energy development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rampal Kashyap
- Yamunanagar
- Haryana
- BJP
- prime minister
- devotion
- vow
- shoes
- thermal power
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Heartfelt Festive Wishes for a Prosperous New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders
Amit Shah's Strategic Blueprint Energizes BJP Before Bihar Assembly Polls
Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation for New Eye Care Facility in Nagpur
Prime Minister Modi Addresses Textile Waste Crisis in 'Mann Ki Baat'