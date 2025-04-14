Barefoot Devotion: A Vow Fulfilled in Yamunanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Yamunanagar, Haryana, met Rampal Kashyap, an admirer who had made a unique vow. Fourteen years ago, Kashyap decided to remain barefoot until the day he could meet Modi as Prime Minister.

In a heartwarming interaction, Modi presented Kashyap with a new pair of shoes and personally helped him wear them. Modi, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude and urged Kashyap and others to channel their devotion toward social contributions.

While in Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant, signaling a push for energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)