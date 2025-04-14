Left Menu

Barefoot Devotion: A Vow Fulfilled in Yamunanagar

During a visit to Yamunanagar in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met long-time admirer Rampal Kashyap, who vowed 14 years ago to remain barefoot until meeting Modi as Prime Minister. Modi gifted him shoes, encouraging focus on social work instead of personal vows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:33 IST
Barefoot Devotion: A Vow Fulfilled in Yamunanagar
Rampal Kashyap
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Yamunanagar, Haryana, met Rampal Kashyap, an admirer who had made a unique vow. Fourteen years ago, Kashyap decided to remain barefoot until the day he could meet Modi as Prime Minister.

In a heartwarming interaction, Modi presented Kashyap with a new pair of shoes and personally helped him wear them. Modi, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude and urged Kashyap and others to channel their devotion toward social contributions.

While in Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant, signaling a push for energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025