Electrifying Performances and Legal Battles in Entertainment World

DJ Alok dazzled audiences at Coachella despite international artists' concerns. Katy Perry led an all-female Blue Origin mission. Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie debuted as solo artists. Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to charges. Michael B. Jordan stars in 'Sinners'. Charli xcx rocked Coachella with special guests.

Brazilian DJ Alok captivated audiences with his electrifying electronic dance beats during his performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, despite concerns from international artists about performing in the United States.

In a historic moment, pop star Katy Perry, along with an all-female crew, completed a successful spaceflight on a Blue Origin rocket, marking the first such mission in over six decades. They experienced a brief period of weightlessness on this landmark journey.

Meanwhile, Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie wowed the Coachella crowd with their solo acts, showcasing their unique hip-hop styles. In other news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to an expanded indictment on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

