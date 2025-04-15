Left Menu

New York Declares Dr B R Ambedkar Day: A Global Tribute

New York City has designated April 14, 2025, as Dr B R Ambedkar Day, honoring India's Constitution architect. Celebrated at the UN, this highlights Ambedkar’s global legacy in justice and equality. Known for advocating Dalit rights, Ambedkar’s principles align with New York’s values of diversity and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:39 IST
New York Declares Dr B R Ambedkar Day: A Global Tribute

New York City has officially declared April 14, 2025, as Dr B R Ambedkar Day. Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed the day to honor the renowned Indian leader's contributions to justice and equality, marking a significant recognition for the city's diverse population.

The announcement came during an event at the United Nations headquarters, reflecting Dr Ambedkar's reputation as a global icon. Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan, revealed the mayoral proclamation alongside Dr Ramdas Athawale, India's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who delivered the keynote speech.

Dr Ambedkar, known as the Architect of the Indian Constitution, was a pivotal figure in advancing the rights of historically marginalized communities. His legacy of empowerment and inclusion finds resonance in New York, a city built on the ideals of diversity. The recognition underscores Dr Ambedkar's enduring impact on human rights and democracy globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025