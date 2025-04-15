New York Declares Dr B R Ambedkar Day: A Global Tribute

New York City has officially declared April 14, 2025, as Dr B R Ambedkar Day. Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed the day to honor the renowned Indian leader's contributions to justice and equality, marking a significant recognition for the city's diverse population.

The announcement came during an event at the United Nations headquarters, reflecting Dr Ambedkar's reputation as a global icon. Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan, revealed the mayoral proclamation alongside Dr Ramdas Athawale, India's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who delivered the keynote speech.

Dr Ambedkar, known as the Architect of the Indian Constitution, was a pivotal figure in advancing the rights of historically marginalized communities. His legacy of empowerment and inclusion finds resonance in New York, a city built on the ideals of diversity. The recognition underscores Dr Ambedkar's enduring impact on human rights and democracy globally.

