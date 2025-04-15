Left Menu

The Seven Rules of Trust: A Timely Guide by Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales

Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, will debut as an author with 'The Seven Rules of Trust.' The book offers insights into building trust in leadership and communities. Set to release on October 28, it explores how trust transformed Wikipedia into a universally trusted information source, critical in a post-truth world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:02 IST
The Seven Rules of Trust: A Timely Guide by Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jimmy Wales, the internet pioneer known for founding Wikipedia, is entering the literary world with his upcoming book, 'The Seven Rules of Trust.' The book, to be released by Bloomsbury on October 28, provides actionable guidelines for building trust in community, leadership, and life.

Wales explains how essential trust was to Wikipedia's evolution from a dubious source to an authoritative encyclopedia. As the platform now records 11 billion monthly views in English alone, Wales draws parallels between this journey and today's trust crisis in politics, science, and society.

The book becomes especially relevant in today's 'post-truth' era, where misinformation abounds. Wales argues that without trust, knowledge collapses, echoing the urgent need to confront these issues. According to Bloomsbury's Alexis Kirschbaum, Wales' work is a crucial manual for restoring trust's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025