The Seven Rules of Trust: A Timely Guide by Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales

Jimmy Wales, the internet pioneer known for founding Wikipedia, is entering the literary world with his upcoming book, 'The Seven Rules of Trust.' The book, to be released by Bloomsbury on October 28, provides actionable guidelines for building trust in community, leadership, and life.

Wales explains how essential trust was to Wikipedia's evolution from a dubious source to an authoritative encyclopedia. As the platform now records 11 billion monthly views in English alone, Wales draws parallels between this journey and today's trust crisis in politics, science, and society.

The book becomes especially relevant in today's 'post-truth' era, where misinformation abounds. Wales argues that without trust, knowledge collapses, echoing the urgent need to confront these issues. According to Bloomsbury's Alexis Kirschbaum, Wales' work is a crucial manual for restoring trust's value.

