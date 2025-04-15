Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Grateful for 'Kesari Chapter 2' Screening Hosted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Bollywood's Akshay Kumar expressed appreciation to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for hosting a screening of 'Kesari Chapter 2' in Delhi. The film explores the fallout of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, featuring a courtroom battle with R Madhavan. Kumar hopes it educates audiences on this pivotal historical event.

Akshay Kumar (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Union Minister and senior BJP official Hardeep Singh Puri for organizing a special screening of his latest film, 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh', in Delhi. The film delves into the historical aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar portraying C Sankaran Nair in a courtroom face-off against R Madhavan's character, Neville McKinley, a lawyer for the British Crown.

Post-screening, Kumar shared his hopes for the film's success and thanked Minister Puri for his support. 'We are very grateful that sir (Hardeep Singh Puri) has organized and hosted this whole thing--the whole premiere or whatever you call it. I hope people love it,' Kumar remarked to the media.

Responding to inquiries about his knowledge of the legal drama following the Jallianwala Bagh event, Kumar admitted he only knew what history books mentioned. 'No, I didn't know about it. I had no idea about it. I knew only what was in the history books. It never told us what happened after that. I also hope that the British government watch this movie and realizes what went wrong,' he commented.

Union Minister Puri, addressing the audience, commended the filmmakers for capturing a 'transformational period' in Indian history with the prowess of Bollywood stars like Kumar and Madhavan. 'We are very privileged to have been given this opportunity to watch this film that not only promises to be, but what I'm sure is a fantastic blockbuster, something which focuses on a transformational period in our history, which takes history out of the history books and with the talent and brilliance of Bollywood brings it to all of you,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

