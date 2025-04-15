Left Menu

Cow Dung Controversy: Cooling Approach Sparks Campus Debate

The president of Delhi University Students' Union, Ronak Khatri, protested against a principal's use of cow dung on classroom walls by smearing it on her office. The principal claims it is research into sustainable cooling methods, which ignited debate over consent and practicality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:02 IST
Cow Dung Controversy: Cooling Approach Sparks Campus Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DUSU president, Ronak Khatri, took a bold step on Tuesday by smearing cow dung on the office walls of the principal at Lakshmibai College. This act was in protest against the principal's initiative of using cow dung to coat classroom walls as part of a sustainable cooling project.

The principal, Pratyush Vatsala, who was caught on video applying cow dung to classroom walls, faced backlash from the student community, with Khatri arguing that no student consent was sought for the experimental initiative. Khatri criticized the principal's approach, questioning its appropriateness and practicality while pointing out that research should be conducted privately.

Despite the uproar, the principal defended the ongoing research, asserting it was a part of scientific study into indigenous cooling techniques amid rising temperatures. She emphasized that the classroom renovations aim to enhance the teaching environment using traditional methods, yet the campus remains divided over the unconventional approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

