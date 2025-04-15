Cow Dung Controversy: Cooling Approach Sparks Campus Debate

The DUSU president, Ronak Khatri, took a bold step on Tuesday by smearing cow dung on the office walls of the principal at Lakshmibai College. This act was in protest against the principal's initiative of using cow dung to coat classroom walls as part of a sustainable cooling project.

The principal, Pratyush Vatsala, who was caught on video applying cow dung to classroom walls, faced backlash from the student community, with Khatri arguing that no student consent was sought for the experimental initiative. Khatri criticized the principal's approach, questioning its appropriateness and practicality while pointing out that research should be conducted privately.

Despite the uproar, the principal defended the ongoing research, asserting it was a part of scientific study into indigenous cooling techniques amid rising temperatures. She emphasized that the classroom renovations aim to enhance the teaching environment using traditional methods, yet the campus remains divided over the unconventional approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)