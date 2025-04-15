Left Menu

J-Pop Star Kenshin Kamimura's Legal Drama and More in Entertainment News

This entertainment update covers J-Pop star Kenshin Kamimura's legal battle in Hong Kong, Brazilian DJ Alok's performance at Coachella, Katy Perry's spaceflight with an all-female crew, Blackpink's solo performances at Coachella, Diddy Combs' upcoming trial, Harvey Weinstein's new trial, and Michael B. Jordan's new film role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

J-Pop sensation Kenshin Kamimura has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault in Hong Kong, after being ousted from the boy band ONE N' ONLY for a 'serious compliance violation.' Meanwhile, Brazilian DJ Alok delivered an electrifying performance at Coachella as visa challenges linger for international artists.

In a historic leap, pop star Katy Perry successfully launched into space with an all-female crew aboard a Blue Origin rocket, marking a monumental moment in space exploration. Korean pop icons Lisa and Jennie of Blackpink emerged as solo artists on the Coachella stage, mesmerizing massive audiences.

Complex legal proceedings loom over the entertainment industry as Sean 'Diddy' Combs prepares for his trial with charges including sex trafficking. Simultaneously, Harvey Weinstein faces renewed charges in New York, while acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan embraces dual roles in the supernatural film 'Sinners,' directed by Ryan Coogler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

