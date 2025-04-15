Thrissur Pooram Fireworks to Shine Brighter Amid Safety Assurances
The Thrissur Pooram fireworks will proceed grandly, adhering to safety measures, as confirmed by Kerala's Ministers K Rajan and R Bindu. Despite concerns over new PESO regulations, the event will maintain its traditional excitement, with legal adherence and public enjoyment prioritized by the district administration.
In a bid to assure the public of the grandeur and safety of this year's Thrissur Pooram fireworks, Kerala's Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu confirmed no changes to the event's traditional excitement.
Speaking at a press conference, the ministers emphasized that all safety protocols will be observed, including ensuring fireworks storage rooms are empty before use. Legal advice will guide the implementation to ensure all regulations are met.
In addressing concerns about new PESO regulations, the ministers reassured attendees that public enjoyment remains a priority, with arrangements made by the district administration for uninterrupted festivities.
