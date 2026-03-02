Malaysia's Renewal of Lynas License Sparks Environmental Debate

Malaysia's government has extended the operating license for Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths by another decade, stipulating that radioactive waste production must cease by 2031.

The Lynas facility, located in Malaysia's Pahang state and operational since 2012, is crucial for high-tech manufacturing outside China, yet it remains embroiled in a dispute over radiation from accumulated waste.

With the new terms, Lynas is under pressure to innovate waste treatment technologies and comply with environmental regulations, as anti-nuclear groups demand the export of dangerous materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)