Left Menu

Malaysia's Renewal of Lynas License Sparks Environmental Debate

Malaysia renewed Lynas Rare Earths' license for 10 years, contingent on ceasing radioactive waste production by 2031. The refinery, critical for high-tech manufacturing, faces environmental protests over waste management. The license includes strict waste treatment conditions and targets full compliance by 2031, with a five-year review process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:32 IST
Malaysia's Renewal of Lynas License Sparks Environmental Debate

Malaysia's government has extended the operating license for Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths by another decade, stipulating that radioactive waste production must cease by 2031.

The Lynas facility, located in Malaysia's Pahang state and operational since 2012, is crucial for high-tech manufacturing outside China, yet it remains embroiled in a dispute over radiation from accumulated waste.

With the new terms, Lynas is under pressure to innovate waste treatment technologies and comply with environmental regulations, as anti-nuclear groups demand the export of dangerous materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
2
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey
3
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026