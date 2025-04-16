Left Menu

Religious Tensions Rise: Thangjing Hill Access Contested Amidst Strife

Amid political turbulence in Manipur, BJP MP Leishemba Sanajaoba emphasizes the violation of religious freedom as Meitei pilgrims face restrictions visiting the sacred Thangjing site. The situation, fraught with historical and cultural significance, is exacerbated by existing tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities seeking peace and resolution.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba highlighted a significant issue on Wednesday, arguing that restrictions on visiting the sacred Thangjing site violate constitutional rights to religious freedom. The site is of profound importance to the Meitei community, both spiritually and culturally.

Speaking at an event, Sanajaoba, who is also from Manipur's erstwhile royal family, warned of the growing intolerance among Meiteis towards these restrictions. He stressed the urgent need for government intervention to maintain peace, as recent objections have sparked regrettable tensions amidst efforts towards reconciliation.

Sanajaoba's plea followed a series of heated demonstrations and warnings from Kuki-Zo groups at Thangjing Hill, creating a buffer zone that underscores the undercurrents of ethnic strife impacting the region since May 2023.

