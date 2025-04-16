Indian Tourism to Germany Soars: A Romantic and Cultural Enticement

Germany has reported a notable 8.6% rise in overnight stays by Indian visitors, reaching 897,841 in 2024. This increase, detailed by the German National Tourism Board, highlights the growing interest among Indians in exploring German destinations.

The surge in numbers is largely attributed to enhanced air connectivity between India and Germany, with flight frequencies up 28% from 241 in January 2019 to 309 in January 2025. This ease of travel has bolstered the influx of Indian tourists.

Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales Office India at GNTO, noted that Germany captivates Indian travelers with its romantic escapes and rich cultural experiences. This trend aligns with Skift India's findings, which show Indian travelers spending four times more than the global average, marking Germany as a favored destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)