Sikh Pilgrims Harvest Crops in Guru Nanak Dev's Fields During Baisakhi Festivities
Over 6,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims partook in wheat harvesting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, marking Baisakhi festivities and celebrating their cultural heritage. The event included traditional Punjabi dances and expressed gratitude to Pakistan for caring for Sikh heritage sites.
In a heartwarming annual tradition, Indian Sikh pilgrims have started the wheat harvesting season at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a location steeped in history as it reflects the life and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev.
More than 6,000 pilgrims have journeyed from India to Pakistan's Punjab province to engage in the Baisakhi celebrations, overseen by the Project Management Unit Kartarpur and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.
The event, embracing agriculture, culture, and spirituality, highlights the profound Sikh connection to this sacred land and features activities such as traditional dances and sports, symbolizing unity and joy in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
