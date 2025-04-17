Marine Molecule Mysteries: Secrets of K2-18 b

Hints of molecules produced by marine organisms have been detected on exoplanet K2-18 b, sparking excitement among researchers about potential extraterrestrial life. The discovery comes from data analysed by the University of Cambridge team using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, which detected signatures of dimethyl sulphide.

The exoplanet K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away and significantly larger than Earth, has shown evidence of carbon-containing molecules like methane and carbon dioxide. These findings suggest the presence of biological processes, but researchers caution that no definitive evidence of life has been confirmed yet.

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan emphasizes the necessity for further research to confirm these findings. The team plans additional studies to determine whether the detected molecules can be produced through chemical means rather than biological processes.

