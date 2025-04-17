Left Menu

Maharashtra's Film Awards Honor Legends with Prestigious Recognition

The Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra announces significant film awards, recognizing icons like Mahesh Manjrekar and Mukta Barve. This year's awards will be held on April 25, 2025. Additionally, a special musical tribute will commemorate Samvidhan Amrit Mahotsav and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 20, 2025.

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Department has unveiled this year's esteemed film awards, recognizing pivotal contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema. Announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar at a press conference, the accolades included five notable awards celebrating lifetime achievements and special contributions.

Among this year's honorees is the celebrated actor, director, and producer Mahesh Manjrekar, who will receive the prestigious Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation, and a silver medal, highlighting Manjrekar's enduring impact on the film industry.

The ceremony, held at the N.S.C.I. Dome in Mumbai on April 25, 2025, will also honor actress Mukta Barve with the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award and versatile actress Kajol Devgan with the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, singer Bhimrao Panchale will be recognized with the Song Queen Lata Mangeshkar Award. A special musical tribute for Samvidhan Amrit Mahotsav and the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will occur at the Gateway of India on April 20.

