Good Friday's Message of Compassion and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a message on Good Friday, emphasizing the importance of kindness, compassion, and unity. He reflects on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and hopes for the enduring spirit of peace and togetherness among people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a heartfelt message on Good Friday, emphasizing the values of kindness, compassion, and generosity. He noted the significance of the day in remembering Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

Good Friday is marked as a commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus, a central event in Christian faith. The Prime Minister highlighted how the day serves as a reminder to embrace these virtues in daily life.

In a message posted on X, Modi expressed his hope for the spirit of peace and unity to prevail, underscoring the relevance of these values in contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

