Good Friday's Message of Compassion and Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a heartfelt message on Good Friday, emphasizing the values of kindness, compassion, and generosity. He noted the significance of the day in remembering Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

Good Friday is marked as a commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus, a central event in Christian faith. The Prime Minister highlighted how the day serves as a reminder to embrace these virtues in daily life.

In a message posted on X, Modi expressed his hope for the spirit of peace and unity to prevail, underscoring the relevance of these values in contemporary society.

