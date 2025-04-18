Good Friday's Message of Compassion and Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a message on Good Friday, emphasizing the importance of kindness, compassion, and unity. He reflects on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and hopes for the enduring spirit of peace and togetherness among people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed a heartfelt message on Good Friday, emphasizing the values of kindness, compassion, and generosity. He noted the significance of the day in remembering Jesus Christ's sacrifice.
Good Friday is marked as a commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus, a central event in Christian faith. The Prime Minister highlighted how the day serves as a reminder to embrace these virtues in daily life.
In a message posted on X, Modi expressed his hope for the spirit of peace and unity to prevail, underscoring the relevance of these values in contemporary society.
