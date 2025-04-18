Left Menu

Turkmenistan Embraces Electronic Visas: A New Era of Openness

Turkmenistan, known for its strict entry rules, has adopted a new law facilitating electronic visas for foreigners. This aims to simplify business travel and boost tourism. The shift marks a pivotal moment for the nation, historically isolated after gaining independence post-Soviet Union. The country is also enhancing regional trade ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashgabat | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:51 IST
Turkmenistan Embraces Electronic Visas: A New Era of Openness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, traditionally one of the world's most insular nations, has taken a decisive step towards openness by adopting a law that introduces electronic visas. The move is expected to streamline entry processes for foreign nationals, making it easier for visitors to explore the country.

Since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the Central Asian nation has maintained rigid visa requirements, needing visitors to secure a visa and provide a formal letter of invitation. The new regulation removes this necessity, allowing smoother business travel and potentially boosting tourism. Decisions regarding the types and validity of electronic visas will now be in the hands of President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, as reported by the state newspaper, Neutral Turkmenistan.

Beyond easing entry requirements, Turkmenistan is showing signs of aligning with broader regional trade initiatives. In a landmark move in March, the nation began implementing a gas swap deal with Turkiye, marking a shift in its energy export strategy by shipping gas westward through a non-Russian route for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025