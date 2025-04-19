Left Menu

Pupy the Elephant Begins New Chapter in Brazilian Sanctuary

Pupy, a 35-year-old African elephant, has been relocated from Buenos Aires' Ecopark to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. After a 2,700-kilometer journey, she arrived in perfect health. Pupy will now adapt to her new environment at her own pace, joining other elephants in Latin America's first elephant refuge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:03 IST
Pupy the Elephant Begins New Chapter in Brazilian Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pupy, a 35-year-old African elephant, embarked on a 2,700-kilometer trip, arriving at her new home in Mato Grosso, Brazil, last Friday. This journey came after spending three decades in the Buenos Aires Ecopark, living in conditions much criticized by animal rights activists.

The move to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil marks an important moment for Pupy, who traveled without sedation. Her safe arrival heralds the beginning of her adaptation to the sanctuary located in Chapadas Dos Guimarães, a first-of-its-kind refuge for elephants in Latin America.

Pupy will reside in an outdoor shed as she adjusts to her new setting at her own pace, joining five Asian elephants already there. Buenos Aires' Ecopark continues its transformation with over 1,000 animals relocated to improved living conditions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

