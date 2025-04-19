Pupy the Elephant Begins New Chapter in Brazilian Sanctuary

Pupy, a 35-year-old African elephant, embarked on a 2,700-kilometer trip, arriving at her new home in Mato Grosso, Brazil, last Friday. This journey came after spending three decades in the Buenos Aires Ecopark, living in conditions much criticized by animal rights activists.

The move to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil marks an important moment for Pupy, who traveled without sedation. Her safe arrival heralds the beginning of her adaptation to the sanctuary located in Chapadas Dos Guimarães, a first-of-its-kind refuge for elephants in Latin America.

Pupy will reside in an outdoor shed as she adjusts to her new setting at her own pace, joining five Asian elephants already there. Buenos Aires' Ecopark continues its transformation with over 1,000 animals relocated to improved living conditions worldwide.

