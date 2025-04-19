Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash Over Controversial Comment

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is embroiled in controversy due to a comment he made about the Brahmin community. Facing threats to his family and friends, Kashyap apologized for the misunderstanding, stressing his comment was taken out of context, while promoting his upcoming film 'Phule'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:23 IST
Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash Over Controversial Comment
Anurag Kashyap
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Kashyap, the acclaimed filmmaker, is currently at the center of a fiery debate after a provocative comment regarding the Brahmin community. His words, initially a response to a social media user, have sparked significant backlash.

Kashyap, 52, took to Instagram to clarify his stance after his family and friends allegedly began receiving death and rape threats. He apologized for the misunderstanding, emphasizing his original comment was taken out of context, and urged for civility and understanding.

This controversy unfolds as Kashyap promotes his latest work, 'Phule'. The biopic about social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule is set for an April 25 release, following a delay. The film's trailer has also drawn criticism from certain members of the Brahmin community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025