Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash Over Controversial Comment
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is embroiled in controversy due to a comment he made about the Brahmin community. Facing threats to his family and friends, Kashyap apologized for the misunderstanding, stressing his comment was taken out of context, while promoting his upcoming film 'Phule'.
Anurag Kashyap, the acclaimed filmmaker, is currently at the center of a fiery debate after a provocative comment regarding the Brahmin community. His words, initially a response to a social media user, have sparked significant backlash.
Kashyap, 52, took to Instagram to clarify his stance after his family and friends allegedly began receiving death and rape threats. He apologized for the misunderstanding, emphasizing his original comment was taken out of context, and urged for civility and understanding.
This controversy unfolds as Kashyap promotes his latest work, 'Phule'. The biopic about social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule is set for an April 25 release, following a delay. The film's trailer has also drawn criticism from certain members of the Brahmin community.
