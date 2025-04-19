Left Menu

Blockbuster Impact: 'Kesari Chapter 2' Makes Strong Opening at Box Office

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2', a film highlighting a legal battle following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, grossed Rs 7.84 crore on its opening day. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the storyline is anchored in C Sankaran Nair's courtroom challenges against the British Empire during the 1920s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:49 IST
Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film 'Kesari Chapter 2' made a significant impact at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 7.84 crore nett on its opening day, as per the makers' announcement on Saturday. The film, also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, is directed by newcomer Karan Singh Tyagi and hit cinemas nationwide on Friday.

Dharma Productions, the film's production company, highlighted the impressive day one collection on social media, emphasizing the movie's themes of justice, truth, and its appeal to audiences to book their tickets. The film is a sequel to Akshay's 2019 release 'Kesari' and revisits the untold aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The storyline is based on "The Case That Shook the Empire," a book by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It portrays the historical 1924 defamation trial against C Sankaran Nair, who championed legal proceedings against the British and criticized their measures in Punjab. The film delves into the courtroom drama that unfolded when Nair was sued by Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

