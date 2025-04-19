Left Menu

Reviving the Legacy: ‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’ Dance Drama Unfolds

The Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society will stage 'Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram' at Kamani Auditorium on April 21. Directed by Rekha Mehra, this dance drama blends choreography with storytelling to highlight Lord Ram's virtues. Supported by the Ministry of Culture, it features professional and underprivileged artistes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:20 IST
The Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society is set to bring the revered tale of Lord Ram to life with their dance drama 'Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram,' scheduled for April 21 at Kamani Auditorium.

Directed by Kathak maestro Rekha Mehra, and choreographed by Ajay Bhatt and Aamrapali Bhandari, the production weaves an intricate tapestry of dance and drama, spotlighting Lord Ram's timeless virtues of courage, morality, and devotion, as narrated in the celebrated epic 'Ramayana.'

The initiative aims to rejuvenate and reflect on Shri Ram's ideals at a time when they are acutely relevant. It underscores that honoring Lord Ram transcends mere adulation, encouraging the embodiment of his values of righteousness, compassion, and universal respect in daily life. The performance also features a diverse cast, including professional artists and talented underprivileged children, underscoring the inclusive essence of the production. Backed by the Ministry of Culture, the event is poised to inspire a cleaner, just society free from crime and injustice.

