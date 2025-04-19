Truth and Courage: Rahul Gandhi's Reflections on Nehru's Legacy

Rahul Gandhi has spoken out about the enduring legacy of his great-grandfather, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, emphasizing the importance of truth and courage. In an engaging discussion with Congress colleague Sandeep Dikshit, broadcast on social media platforms, Gandhi shed light on the traits he values most: truth and resilience.

Gandhi stated that Nehru's teachings extended far beyond politics, focusing instead on confronting fear and resisting oppression. This, he said, was Nehru's greatest legacy, providing Indians with the courage to fight for their freedom. Gandhi drew parallels between Nehru's values and his own pursuits, acknowledging the influence his great-grandfather had on shaping his principles.

The conversation also reflected on Nehru's human side, sharing stories about his love for nature and unwavering determination. Gandhi connected these traits to his family's lifestyle and his approach to leadership, stressing the importance of empathy and standing for truth, even in the face of challenges.

