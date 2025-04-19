Left Menu

Easter Message: Building a Society of Hope and Renewal in Goa

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao urges the people of Goa to unite in fostering hope and new life. He emphasizes extending support to those in need, celebrating Easter as a symbol of renewal and grace. The Archbishop's message highlights the triumph over death and evil, offering hope and community solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an Easter message, Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao called for the people of Goa to come together to create a society that embodies hope, support, and renewal. He emphasized the significance of Easter as a celebration of life beyond death, urging the community to embrace the grace of new beginnings.

The Archbishop highlighted the triumph of Jesus over death, offering a message of eternal hope and life. He encouraged believers to extend their support to the marginalized, the dejected, and those on the peripheries of society, as well as to care for creation.

As the state of Goa celebrates Easter, the Archbishop's greetings serve as a reminder of the power of unity and compassion. His message is an invitation for all to participate in building a society that provides hope and new life to every being, especially those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

