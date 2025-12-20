England's Gritty Fightback: Root and Crawley Keep Ashes Hopes Alive

England faced early setbacks but fought back courageously on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Joe Root and Zak Crawley showcased resilience, forming an unbeaten 75-run partnership after the top order faltered. The pair's efforts have kept England's hopes alive as they chase a daunting target of 435 runs.

The day began with England at a precarious 5/1, needing a solid partnership to stabilize their innings after losing two early wickets. Despite a shaky start, Crawley and Pope began building a partnership until Pope was brilliantly caught by Labuschagne for 17 runs. England was 31/2 at this stage, and the pressure was mounting as they faced a towering chase, with a history-making total being the only way to win.

Australia, asserting their dominance, earlier in the day posted 349 runs in their second innings, setting a formidable target. England bowlers Tongue and Carse were effective, but it was Australia's Cummins and Starc who delivered consistent pressure with the ball. As the final session closed, England's resilience was highlighted by Root and Crawley's efforts, leaving Australia with more work to do to secure victory.

