Pedal Power: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Ignites Nationwide Fitness Wave

India Gate hosted the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' marathon, promoting active living with massive participation nationwide. Actor Rahul Bose, joined the event, advocating for community fitness. Bose emphasized the importance of exercise, community, and sleep in maintaining health, highlighting governmental efforts for a fitter India.

Pedal Power: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Ignites Nationwide Fitness Wave
Rahul Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Gate in Delhi became a vibrant hub of fitness enthusiasts as 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' marathon energized the iconic landmark with immense community participation. This nationwide event saw over 300 concurrent cycling activities orchestrated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, to champion a healthier lifestyle across India.

Actor and Rugby Association President Rahul Bose was a key participant, riding alongside hundreds of cyclists to promote the fitness initiative. Addressing the gathering, Bose reiterated the importance of community involvement in health endeavors, asserting, "Exercise is beneficial, but when done collectively, its impact is multiplied." He pledged to continue advocating the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' scheme nationwide, stating, "Our community is embracing weekends with enthusiasm, making strides towards an active lifestyle."

In his dialogue, Bose underscored the significance of sleep for well-being, adding, "Rest is essential for health, achievable through a clear conscience stemming from a moral lifestyle." He also lauded the increased support for rugby under programs like Khelo India, noting that female athletes are excelling at the Asian level. The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is a government initiative aiming to instill fitness routines among citizens every Sunday, fostering a robust and energetic population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

