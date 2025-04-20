Left Menu

Sculpting History: Zimbabwean Art and the Shadows of Imperial Legacy

An exhibition at Oxford University showcases Zimbabwean stone sculptures that capture the effects of British imperialism, focusing on Cecil John Rhodes. The event aims to revive interest in the Zimbabwean stone sculpture industry, which has suffered economically. It offers an opportunity for Zimbabwean artists to showcase and sell their work internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

An upcoming exhibition at Oxford University will spotlight Zimbabwean stone sculptures, art that powerfully depicts the brutal legacy of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes. With images of religious trickery, forced labor, and sexual violence, the exhibition aims to provide historical context and revive Zimbabwe's beleaguered stone sculpture industry.

The exhibition is set to take place at Oxford's Oriel College, where a statue of Rhodes, an Oriel alumnus, has stood despite ongoing protests. Zimbabwean artists hope the show will reignite global interest in their art form, which has struggled due to economic challenges and changes in Zimbabwe's geopolitical landscape.

Organized by the Oxford Zimbabwe Arts Partnership, the exhibition is part of a broader vision to address the university's colonial past, but resource constraints have limited the project. Nonetheless, participating artists view this international platform as a critical opportunity to showcase their work and expand their market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

