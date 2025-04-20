Emraan Hashmi on Reinvention and Relevance in Cinema
Actor Emraan Hashmi emphasizes the importance of staying relevant in cinema by embracing learning from the younger generation and collaborating with contemporary filmmakers. He believes in reinventing himself and critiques the industry's complacency, urging a recalibration in filmmaking to cater to broader audiences.
Emraan Hashmi, the acclaimed actor, underscores the necessity of remaining pertinent in the cinematic world by being open to new ideas and learning from the younger generation. He suggests that staying relevant requires reinvention, a concept he adapted from collaborating with modern filmmakers.
Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Hashmi gained recognition for his performances in acclaimed films such as "Gangster" and "The Dirty Picture." He stresses the importance of understanding the mindset of contemporary actors and filmmakers to maintain relevance in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.
Expressing concern over the film industry's current trajectory, Hashmi highlights the need for recalibration to attract diverse audiences. He argues for films with wide-reaching appeal rather than those limited by Western sensibilities, prevalent on OTT platforms. In his commitment to staying pertinent, Hashmi is selective about his roles, aiming to connect effectively with audiences.
