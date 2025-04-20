Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi on Reinvention and Relevance in Cinema

Actor Emraan Hashmi emphasizes the importance of staying relevant in cinema by embracing learning from the younger generation and collaborating with contemporary filmmakers. He believes in reinventing himself and critiques the industry's complacency, urging a recalibration in filmmaking to cater to broader audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:49 IST
Emraan Hashmi on Reinvention and Relevance in Cinema
Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Emraan Hashmi, the acclaimed actor, underscores the necessity of remaining pertinent in the cinematic world by being open to new ideas and learning from the younger generation. He suggests that staying relevant requires reinvention, a concept he adapted from collaborating with modern filmmakers.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Hashmi gained recognition for his performances in acclaimed films such as "Gangster" and "The Dirty Picture." He stresses the importance of understanding the mindset of contemporary actors and filmmakers to maintain relevance in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Expressing concern over the film industry's current trajectory, Hashmi highlights the need for recalibration to attract diverse audiences. He argues for films with wide-reaching appeal rather than those limited by Western sensibilities, prevalent on OTT platforms. In his commitment to staying pertinent, Hashmi is selective about his roles, aiming to connect effectively with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025