Pope Francis: A Life of Devotion Comes to an End

Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning, as confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell. His life was wholly devoted to serving the Lord and the Church. The Vatican camerlengo emphasized the Pope's unwavering commitment to his faith and the spiritual guidance he provided throughout his tenure.

Updated: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:31 IST
Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning, as announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

Ferrell shared that at 7:35 a.m., the Bishop of Rome, Francis, peacefully returned to the home of the Father.

He praised Francis for his lifelong dedication to the faith and the Church, highlighting his service and unwavering devotion.

