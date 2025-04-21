Left Menu

The Journey of Pope Francis: A Life of Firsts and Advocacy

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, rose from Jesuit priest to Pope Francis, advocating for the poor, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate change. As the first pope from the Americas, he addressed critical church issues like sexual abuse and reformed church practices, leaving a lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:14 IST
Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, broke multiple barriers, being the first pope from the Americas and a member of the Jesuit order. His papacy, starting March 13, 2013, has been marked by progressive stances on various global and church issues.

Pope Francis has championed social justice, frequently advocating for the poor, the LGBTQ+ community, and environmental conservation. His influence reached across religions, notably when he signed the 'Human Fraternity' document to foster relations between Catholics and Muslims.

Despite his groundbreaking reforms, including simplifying the annulment process and opening the synod for more inclusive voting, Pope Francis faced significant challenges. He addressed the Catholic Church's sexual abuse scandals and reformed its bureaucracy, demonstrating his commitment to transparency and integrity.

