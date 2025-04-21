World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. In a statement released Monday, Tamang conveyed his deep sorrow at the loss of the spiritual leader.

The chief minister highlighted Pope Francis' enduring influence through his profound wisdom and compassion, noting his relentless pursuit of peace and unity that touched lives globally.

Offering condolences to the Catholic community, Tamang described Pope Francis as a beacon of hope and humility, whose legacy continues to inspire love, faith, and humanity across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)