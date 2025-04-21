Left Menu

Mourning the Legacy: Pope Francis's Message of Love and Hope

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed their sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, highlighting his legacy of love, humility, and support for the poor. Pope Francis, known for his critiques of capitalism and climate advocacy, passed away at 88 after enduring a chronic lung condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the loss of Pope Francis on Monday, praising his life as a beacon of love for the impoverished and hope for humanity. Through a heartfelt post, Siddaramaiah conveyed his condolences to the Christian community both locally and globally.

Expressing his grief, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar commemorated Pope Francis for redefining spiritual leadership with 'rare courage'. Shivakumar emphasized the Pope's humble leadership and service to marginalized communities worldwide.

Pope Francis, renowned as the first Latin American and Jesuit pontiff, leaves behind a legacy of advocating for the marginalized and challenging economic and environmental injustices. He passed away at 88 after a prolonged hospitalization due to severe respiratory issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

