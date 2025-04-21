Congress Defends Its Legacy Amid National Herald Case Controversy

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday defended the Congress party against allegations of money laundering concerning the National Herald case. Khera emphasized the successful implementation of a debt-equity conversion to safeguard the newspaper, a symbol of India's independence movement, and strongly dismissed claims of misconduct.

Khera drew parallels between the current political scenario and historical oppression, accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine the freedom movement's legacy. He cited a delayed chargesheet from the Enforcement Directorate naming Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as part of a 'criminal conspiracy' to misappropriate assets.

The Congress maintains that Young Indian, the company linked to the case, merely holds a shareholding position in AJL, which retains ownership of its assets. Khera argued that the BJP is pursuing a political vendetta, weaponizing government agencies to silence dissent and weaken opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)