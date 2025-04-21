Left Menu

Congress Defends Its Legacy Amid National Herald Case Controversy

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera refuted money laundering accusations regarding the National Herald case, asserting the Congress employed a debt-equity conversion to preserve the newspaper symbolizing the independence movement. Accusing the BJP of political vendetta, Khera emphasized the ED's delayed actions and the Congress's intent to protect independence legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:26 IST
Congress Defends Its Legacy Amid National Herald Case Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday defended the Congress party against allegations of money laundering concerning the National Herald case. Khera emphasized the successful implementation of a debt-equity conversion to safeguard the newspaper, a symbol of India's independence movement, and strongly dismissed claims of misconduct.

Khera drew parallels between the current political scenario and historical oppression, accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine the freedom movement's legacy. He cited a delayed chargesheet from the Enforcement Directorate naming Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as part of a 'criminal conspiracy' to misappropriate assets.

The Congress maintains that Young Indian, the company linked to the case, merely holds a shareholding position in AJL, which retains ownership of its assets. Khera argued that the BJP is pursuing a political vendetta, weaponizing government agencies to silence dissent and weaken opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025