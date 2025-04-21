MNDF Huravee's Maiden Refit: Strengthening Indo-Maldivian Maritime Ties

The Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee has set sail back home following a major refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, the Indian Navy confirmed on Monday. The vessel underwent extensive maintenance and upgrades, signaling a significant step in Indo-Maldivian maritime collaboration.

Arriving in Mumbai in November 2024, the MNDF Huravee saw all machinery, weapons, and sensors undergo rigorous checks and maintenance. The ship also received habitability upgrades and underwent comprehensive trials and safety audits prior to its departure.

The successful refit underscores the robust diplomatic and military ties between India and the Maldives, further establishing India as a steadfast regional partner. The ship, originally handed to the Maldivian Coast Guard in 2023, continues to play a vital role in humanitarian missions across the archipelago.

