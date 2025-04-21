Left Menu

MNDF Huravee's Maiden Refit: Strengthening Indo-Maldivian Maritime Ties

The Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee has returned home post-refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard. The extensive refurbishment highlights Indo-Maldivian military collaboration, emphasizing India’s regional maritime security role. The event marks a significant step amidst strained bilateral relations following Maldivian President Muizzu's 'India Out' stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:02 IST
MNDF Huravee's Maiden Refit: Strengthening Indo-Maldivian Maritime Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee has set sail back home following a major refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, the Indian Navy confirmed on Monday. The vessel underwent extensive maintenance and upgrades, signaling a significant step in Indo-Maldivian maritime collaboration.

Arriving in Mumbai in November 2024, the MNDF Huravee saw all machinery, weapons, and sensors undergo rigorous checks and maintenance. The ship also received habitability upgrades and underwent comprehensive trials and safety audits prior to its departure.

The successful refit underscores the robust diplomatic and military ties between India and the Maldives, further establishing India as a steadfast regional partner. The ship, originally handed to the Maldivian Coast Guard in 2023, continues to play a vital role in humanitarian missions across the archipelago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025