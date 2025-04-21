Tribute to Hero: Naib Subedar Baldev Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice at Siachen

The Indian Army is in mourning after the loss of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who died in the line of duty at the notoriously challenging Siachen Glacier.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a heartfelt tribute at the Base Hospital of Delhi Cantonment on Monday, laying a wreath for the fallen soldier. Singh had been mentored by Dwivedi himself during his service with the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, showcasing exemplary dedication and courage.

As the highest battlefield globally, the Siachen Glacier claims valiant lives regularly, yet Naib Subedar Singh's sacrifice stands out for his profound bond with General Dwivedi—a relationship transcending comrade camaraderie to one of deep personal significance.

