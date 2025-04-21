Tribute to Hero: Naib Subedar Baldev Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice at Siachen
The Indian Army mourns the loss of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who sacrificed his life at Siachen Glacier. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Base Hospital. Singh, mentored by Dwivedi, was celebrated for his professional excellence and dedication.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army is in mourning after the loss of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who died in the line of duty at the notoriously challenging Siachen Glacier.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a heartfelt tribute at the Base Hospital of Delhi Cantonment on Monday, laying a wreath for the fallen soldier. Singh had been mentored by Dwivedi himself during his service with the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, showcasing exemplary dedication and courage.
As the highest battlefield globally, the Siachen Glacier claims valiant lives regularly, yet Naib Subedar Singh's sacrifice stands out for his profound bond with General Dwivedi—a relationship transcending comrade camaraderie to one of deep personal significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emperor Naruhito's Historic Iwo Jima Visit: Honoring Wartime Sacrifice
Unyielding Sacrifice: Combating Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Path of sacrifice, liberalism, all-encompassing pluralism of Cong truly embodiment of Indian nationalism: AICC resolution.
Delhi's New Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: Behind Success and Sacrifice
Honoring a Braveheart: JCO's Sacrifice at the LoC