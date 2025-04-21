Global Mourning: Pope Francis' Legacy of Compassion

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences following the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. Remembering the Pope, Soren lauded his life as an exemplary representation of compassion and hope.

Pope Francis, notable for being the first non-European to hold the papacy in nearly 1,300 years, died at the age of 88. Tributes from across the world highlight his commitment to humility and service.

The Pope's death begins a traditional series of events in the Vatican, allowing both officials and the public to pay their respects, culminating in a funeral. A conclave will convene thereafter to elect his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)