Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Justice Remembered

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India expressed profound sorrow on Monday over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at age 88 on Easter Monday. The Church in India joins millions worldwide in mourning his loss and announced a nine-day period of mourning and prayer.

Pope Francis, the first non-European pontiff in nearly 1,300 years, was lauded for his unwavering dedication to societal issues, including poverty, refugees, and marginalized communities. His advocacy for social justice, economic equality, and human dignity resonated globally, highlighting the plight of the forgotten.

The CBCI praised Pope Francis for fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting environmental responsibility. His leadership, marked by humility and openness, united diverse faiths and ideologies. In tribute, the Church in India will offer prayers and calls for Catholic institutions to observe mourning on the day of his funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)