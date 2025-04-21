Global Mourning: Pope Francis Leaves Lasting Legacy

In a heartfelt statement, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. The president emphasized the Pope's lifelong dedication to peace, compassion, and humanity.

President Dissanayake conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Sri Lankan people, noting the indelible impact that Pope Francis's work has had on the world. His words reflect a shared global recognition of the Pope's remarkable commitment to fostering justice and interfaith harmony.

The president's message highlighted the hope that Pope Francis's legacy will continue to inspire future generations, underlining the Pope's influential role in promoting these enduring human values.

(With inputs from agencies.)