Uttar Pradesh's Solar Success: A Model for Water Mission Efficiency

In a landmark achievement, Uttar Pradesh was honored with the Prime Minister's Award for its exemplary use of solar power in water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Anurag Srivastava, UP's Additional Chief Secretary, at a ceremony celebrating Civil Services Day in Delhi.

This recognition highlights the state's pioneering efforts in applying solar technology to 33,157 out of 41,539 water projects, generating 900 MW of daily electricity. The significant reduction in costs and emissions underscores a major step towards sustainable development, setting a benchmark for other regions.

Not only has this innovation lessened the financial burden by over 50 percent, but it has also decreased reliance on traditional electricity sources. The initiative promises long-term savings and environmental benefits, including substantial reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

