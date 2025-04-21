Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Solar Success: A Model for Water Mission Efficiency

Uttar Pradesh has been felicitated with the Prime Minister's Award for successfully implementing solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission projects. The initiative has drastically cut rural water supply costs and carbon emissions, demonstrating a model of sustainable development under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Solar Success: A Model for Water Mission Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Uttar Pradesh was honored with the Prime Minister's Award for its exemplary use of solar power in water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Anurag Srivastava, UP's Additional Chief Secretary, at a ceremony celebrating Civil Services Day in Delhi.

This recognition highlights the state's pioneering efforts in applying solar technology to 33,157 out of 41,539 water projects, generating 900 MW of daily electricity. The significant reduction in costs and emissions underscores a major step towards sustainable development, setting a benchmark for other regions.

Not only has this innovation lessened the financial burden by over 50 percent, but it has also decreased reliance on traditional electricity sources. The initiative promises long-term savings and environmental benefits, including substantial reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025